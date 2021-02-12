Markdown IDE

Sanity-Plugin-MdIDE

This is a wrapper on React SimpleMDE Editor to be used on Sanity Studio

Installation 📦

sanity install sanity-plugin-mdide

Usage 🚀

Just set type markdown to the field you wish to use.

export default { name : 'post' , title : 'Post' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'body' , title : 'Body' , type : 'markdown' , } , ] , }

CSS customization 🎨

To fit well with Sanity Studio‘s design system. These variables come from part:@sanity/base/theme/variables-style .

The list of CSS custom properties:

--body-text

--component-bg

--hairline-color

--border-radius-base

--brand-primary

--brand-secondary

This also allows to easily adapt to any color pallete.

Dark mode

Light mode

Configuration Options 🔧

Just is a very thin wrapper on top of React SimpleMDE Editor and as such, it accepts every option EasyMDE supports. On your field schema, just pass an options object.

export default { name : 'post' , title : 'Post' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'body' , title : 'Body' , type : 'markdown' , options : { minHeight : '400px' , } , } , ] , }

Thanks 🙇‍♂️