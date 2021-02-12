Markdown IDE

Atila Fassina
Schema and Component for editing Markdown in Sanity
This is a wrapper on React SimpleMDE Editor to be used on Sanity Studio
sanity install sanity-plugin-mdide
Just set type
markdown to the field you wish to use.
// ./schemas/post.js
export default {
name: 'post',
title: 'Post',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'body',
title: 'Body',
type: 'markdown',
},
],
}
To fit well with Sanity Studio‘s design system. These variables come from
part:@sanity/base/theme/variables-style.
The list of CSS custom properties:
--body-text
--component-bg
--hairline-color
--border-radius-base
--brand-primary
--brand-secondary
This also allows to easily adapt to any color pallete.
Just is a very thin wrapper on top of React SimpleMDE Editor and as such, it accepts every option EasyMDE supports. On your field schema, just pass an
options object.
export default {
name: 'post',
title: 'Post',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'body',
title: 'Body',
type: 'markdown',
options: {
minHeight: '400px', // default is 500px
},
},
],
}
sanity install mdide
