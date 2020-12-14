Pricing update: Free users
Mobile preview

By Jesper Paulsen

The mobile preview plugin makes it possible to preview how a website looks on a mobile phone.

sanity-mobile-preview

An NPM package written in React used to preview mobile devices. Especially helpful when used in combination with a CMS like sanity.



DEMO

Demo picture

Install

npm install --save sanity-mobile-preview

Usage

import SanityMobilePreview from 'sanity-mobile-preview'
import 'sanity-mobile-preview/dist/index.css?raw'

const Example = () => {
  return <SanityMobilePreview />
}

How to set up preview with Sanity

In order to set up mobile preview with Sanity, you first need to create a new view.

For simplicity, we will copy the predefined preview from IframePreview.js to a file called IframeMobilePreview.js

Add imports:

import SanityMobilePreview from 'sanity-mobile-preview'
import 'sanity-mobile-preview/dist/index.css?raw'

At line 47, replace

return (
  <div className={styles.componentWrapper}>
    <div className={styles.iframeContainer}>
      <iframe src={url} frameBorder={'0'} />
    </div>
  </div>
)

with

return (
  <div className={styles.componentWrapper}>
    <SanityMobilePreview>
      <div className={styles.iframeContainer}>
        <iframe src={url} frameBorder={'0'} />
      </div>
    </SanityMobilePreview>
  </div>
)

Then go to deskStructure.js.

Under getDefaultDocumentNode add the next snippet to the Schemes you want to add mobile preview to:

    S.view
        .component(IframeMobilePreview)
        .title('Mobile preview')
        .options({previewURL})
    ])

You should now be able to preview your website with a mobile view.

Customization

The SanityMobilePreview takes five optional arguments:

| Argument | Values | Default | | -------------------- | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | ----------- | | allowedDevices | An array of MobileDevices. This will be the devices that are selectable in the dropdown menu. | All devices | | preSelectedDevice | A MobileDevice. The default device to be selected. | 'iphone-x' | | preSelectedColor | A device color. The default device color to selected. | 'black | | showMenu | A boolean. Controls the visibility of the dropdowns. | true | | preSelectedLandscape | A boolean. The default orientation of the devices | false |

If you have specified a preSelectedDevice that is not specified in allowedDevices, it will default to the first device in allowedDevices.

If you have specified a preSelectedColor that is not applicable to the preSelectedDevice, the preSelectedColor will default to black.

Example

This example will load a silver iPad mini as default, and only allows iPhone X and iPad to be selected:

const App = () => {
  return (
    <MobileDevicePreview
      preSelectedDevice={'ipad'}
      preSelectedColor={'silver'}
      allowedDevices={['ipad', 'iphone-x']}
    >
      <div> This is a demo 🤠</div>
    </MobileDevicePreview>
  )
}

Types

MobileDevices = 'iphone-x' | 'note8' | 'iphone8' | 'iphone8plus' | 'iphone5s' | 'ipad' | 'nexus5'

MobileDeviceColors = 'silver' | 'black' | 'gold'

Devices

The different devices are:

| DeviceId | Readable name | Colors | | ----------- | ------------- | ------------------- | | iphone-x | iPhone X | black | | note8 | Note 8 | black | | iphone8 | iPhone 8 | black, silver, gold | | iphone8plus | iPhone 8 Plus | black, silver, gold | | iphone5s | iPhone 5s | black, silver, gold | | ipad | iPad mini | black, silver | | nexus5 | Nexus 5 | black |

Credit

Marvel Devices
create-react-library

License

MIT

Install command

npm install sanity-mobile-preview

