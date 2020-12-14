Jesper Paulsen
MSc student and full stack developer
The mobile preview plugin makes it possible to preview how a website looks on a mobile phone.
An NPM package written in React used to preview mobile devices. Especially helpful when used in combination with a CMS like sanity.
npm install --save sanity-mobile-preview
import SanityMobilePreview from 'sanity-mobile-preview' import 'sanity-mobile-preview/dist/index.css?raw' const Example = () => { return <SanityMobilePreview /> }
In order to set up mobile preview with Sanity, you first need to create a new view.
For simplicity, we will copy the predefined preview from IframePreview.js to a file called
IframeMobilePreview.js
Add imports:
import SanityMobilePreview from 'sanity-mobile-preview'
import 'sanity-mobile-preview/dist/index.css?raw'
At line 47, replace
return ( <div className={styles.componentWrapper}> <div className={styles.iframeContainer}> <iframe src={url} frameBorder={'0'} /> </div> </div> )
with
return ( <div className={styles.componentWrapper}> <SanityMobilePreview> <div className={styles.iframeContainer}> <iframe src={url} frameBorder={'0'} /> </div> </SanityMobilePreview> </div> )
Then go to
deskStructure.js.
Under
getDefaultDocumentNode add the next snippet to the Schemes you want to add mobile preview to:
S.view
.component(IframeMobilePreview)
.title('Mobile preview')
.options({previewURL})
])
You should now be able to preview your website with a mobile view.
The SanityMobilePreview takes five optional arguments:
| Argument | Values | Default | | -------------------- | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | ----------- | | allowedDevices | An array of MobileDevices. This will be the devices that are selectable in the dropdown menu. | All devices | | preSelectedDevice | A MobileDevice. The default device to be selected. | 'iphone-x' | | preSelectedColor | A device color. The default device color to selected. | 'black | | showMenu | A boolean. Controls the visibility of the dropdowns. | true | | preSelectedLandscape | A boolean. The default orientation of the devices | false |
If you have specified a preSelectedDevice that is not specified in allowedDevices, it will default to the first device in allowedDevices.
If you have specified a preSelectedColor that is not applicable to the preSelectedDevice, the preSelectedColor will default to black.
This example will load a silver iPad mini as default, and only allows iPhone X and iPad to be selected:
const App = () => {
return (
<MobileDevicePreview
preSelectedDevice={'ipad'}
preSelectedColor={'silver'}
allowedDevices={['ipad', 'iphone-x']}
>
<div> This is a demo 🤠</div>
</MobileDevicePreview>
)
}
MobileDevices = 'iphone-x' | 'note8' | 'iphone8' | 'iphone8plus' | 'iphone5s' | 'ipad' | 'nexus5'
MobileDeviceColors = 'silver' | 'black' | 'gold'
The different devices are:
| DeviceId | Readable name | Colors | | ----------- | ------------- | ------------------- | | iphone-x | iPhone X | black | | note8 | Note 8 | black | | iphone8 | iPhone 8 | black, silver, gold | | iphone8plus | iPhone 8 Plus | black, silver, gold | | iphone5s | iPhone 5s | black, silver, gold | | ipad | iPad mini | black, silver | | nexus5 | Nexus 5 | black |
