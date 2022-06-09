Natalie Marleny
Plugin to see which documents reference a particular document
Have an existing Sanity.io Studio Project
Install
@indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by plugin using the command line:
npm i @indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by
yarn add @indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by
Add
@indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by to
sanity.json "plugins":
// /sanity.json
"plugins": [
"@indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by"
],
sanity-structure.js reference to
sanity.json "parts":
// /sanity.json
"parts": [
{
"name": "part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure",
"path": "./sanity-structure.js"
}
]
sanity-structure.js in the root directory:
// /sanity-structure.js
import {ReferencedByView} from 'part:@indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by'
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'
export const getDefaultDocumentNode = () => {
return S.document().views([
S.view.form(),
S.view.component(ReferencedByView).title('Referenced by'),
])
}
export default () => S.list().title('Base').items(S.documentTypeListItems())
Please note that Sanity.io Studio requires a
title as a property of
S in the
export default function, but title does not need to be 'Base' for the plugin to work.
The
example directory contains an example Sanity.io Studio project which has the
@indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by plugin already installed
Thank you to Devin Halladay: List Referring Documents (Backlinks) in Sanity
MIT © Indent Inc
Software Engineer at Indent