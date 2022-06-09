@indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by

Plugin to see which documents reference a particular document

Getting started

Have an existing Sanity.io Studio Project Install @indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by plugin using the command line: NPM npm i @indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by Yarn yarn add @indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by Add @indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by to sanity.json "plugins":

"plugins" : [ "@indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by" ] ,

Add sanity-structure.js reference to sanity.json "parts":

"parts" : [ { "name" : "part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure" , "path" : "./sanity-structure.js" } ]

Create and/or update sanity-structure.js in the root directory:

import { ReferencedByView } from 'part:@indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by' import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' export const getDefaultDocumentNode = ( ) => { return S . document ( ) . views ( [ S . view . form ( ) , S . view . component ( ReferencedByView ) . title ( 'Referenced by' ) , ] ) } export default ( ) => S . list ( ) . title ( 'Base' ) . items ( S . documentTypeListItems ( ) )

Please note that Sanity.io Studio requires a title as a property of S in the export default function, but title does not need to be 'Base' for the plugin to work.

Run the Sanity.io Studio Project - "Referenced By" plugin tab appears

The example directory contains an example Sanity.io Studio project which has the @indent-oss/sanityio-referenced-by plugin already installed

Credits

Thank you to Devin Halladay: List Referring Documents (Backlinks) in Sanity

License

MIT © Indent Inc