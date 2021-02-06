Sanity Graph Import

sanity-graph-import is a tool for making partial migrations from one Sanity dataset or project to another. This can be useful if you only want to import particular documents and those they reference. A common use case might be "refreshing" a staging dataset from production - when the production dataset is large and would otherwise take a lot of time and bandwidth to export & import.

This script will take a selection of initial documents (provided by you as simple Sanity queries), then traverse through all documents it references, find all assets used by any of these documents, then add them to your destination dataset as a "complete" dataset with fully resolved references.

Example: Your production dataset has 1000's of article documents, each of which contain references to one or more author documents. For your staging dataset, you only want the first 10 articles and their authors -- as well as any image & file assets these documents include.

Looking to copy an entire dataset? Use Sanity's CLI instead instead.

Coming Soon

Run from the command line

Specify the depth of graph traversal (current default is 1)

Installation

yarn add @sanctucompu/sanity-graph-import

Usage

import { migrate } from '@sanctucompu/sanity-graph-import' import CreateClient from '@sanity/client' const sourceClient = CreateClient ( { projectId : 'abc123xyz' , dataset : 'production' , } ) const destinationClient = CreateClient ( { projectId : 'abc123xyz' , dataset : 'staging' , token : '789abc123xyz' , } ) const initialQueries = [ { query : ` *[_type == 'article'] | order(releaseDate desc) | order(_createdAt desc) [0...$count] ` , params : { count : 10 , } , } , { query : ` *[_type == 'homepage'] ` , } , ] async function run ( ) { const config = { source : { client : sourceClient , initialQueries , } , desitination : { client : destinationClient , } , } await migrate ( config ) } run ( )

Then, run node my-project/scripts/migrate.js

This configuration will populate your destination dataset with:

10 article documents

Every author document referenced in those articles

The homepage document

All assets from all of the above

And any other documents referenced in the articles or the homepage

API

migrate(config)

Returns

A promise that resolve's with the final mutation results.

config : ImportConfig

interface ImportConfig { source : SourceConfig destination : DestinationConfig } type QueryParams = Record < string , any > interface QueryArgs { query : string params ? : QueryParams } interface SourceConfig { initialQueries : QueryArgs [ ] client : SanityClient } interface DestinationConfig { client : SanityClient batchSize ? : number deleteData ? : boolean | void }

