Sanity draft review plugin

This plugin allows content editors to quickly view, approve and reject documents in draft mode (not published).
In your sanity project folder, run
npm install sanity-plugin-draft-review
Open sanity.json file in your project root folder and add the following line to plugins section:
"plugins":[ // other plugins "draft-review" ]
