Sanity Google Analytics Plugin

Analytics widget and components for showing Google Anlytics data in your studio.

sanity install google-analytics

How to config

You have to setup a google API, and all your studio users need to have access to the current Google Analytics View

Setup an API

Open the API Library in the Google API Console. If prompted, select a project or create a new one. Find Google Analytics Reporting API and enable it Open the Credentials page in the API Console. Click Create credentials > OAuth client ID and select the appropriate Application type.

Detailed instructions for setup Google Analytics API

Your view id are available inside your Google Analytics. Go to admin → View settings to find your view id .

Add config file

Add a google-analytics-plugin.json in your config folder.

{ "clientId" : "XXXXXXXXXX-xxxxxxxxxxxxxx.apps.googleusercontent.com" , "views" : "ga:xxxxxxxx" }

Dashboard widgets

If you don't have dashboard, install it with sanity install @sanity/dashboard . Dashboard docs

Make a config file, and add the path yo your sanity.json

{ "implements" : "part:@sanity/dashboard/config" , "path" : "./myDashboardConfig.js" }

Making queries

To make a query, try the Query explorer or find parameters in the Query reference

Example of Dashboard config

export default { widgets : [ { name : 'google-analytics' , layout : { width : 'large' } , options : { title : 'Last 30 days' , gaConfig : { reportType : 'ga' , query : { dimensions : 'ga:date' , metrics : 'ga:users, ga:sessions, ga:newUsers' , 'start-date' : '30daysAgo' , 'end-date' : 'yesterday' } , chart : { type : 'LINE' , options : { width : '100%' , } } } } } , { name : 'google-analytics' , layout : { width : 'medium' } , options : { title : 'World map' , gaConfig : { reportType : 'ga' , query : { dimensions : 'ga:country' , metrics : 'ga:users' , 'start-date' : '30daysAgo' , 'end-date' : 'yesterday' } , chart : { type : 'GEO' , width : '100%' } } } }

Table of top bouncing pages

{ name : 'google-analytics' , layout : { width : 'medium' } , options : { title : 'Top 10 bouncing blog posts' , gaConfig : { reportType : 'ga' , query : { dimensions : 'ga:pagePath' , 'max-results' : 10 , metrics : 'ga:bounceRate, ga:bounces, ga:pageViews' , sort : '-ga:bounceRate' , 'start-date' : '30daysAgo' , 'end-date' : 'yesterday' , filters : 'ga:pagePath=~^/blog;ga:bounces>50' } , chart : { type : 'TABLE' , labels : { 0 : 'Page path' , 1 : 'Bounce rate' , 2 : 'Bounces' , 3 : 'Page views' } , options : { width : '100%' , } } } } }

Make your own component

withAnalyticsData

By wrapping your component in withAnalyticsData a data -prop will be available in your plugin.

import withAnalyticsData from "part:@sanity/google-analytics/withAnalyticsData" class MyComponent extends React . Component { render ( ) { const { data } = this . props return ( < pre > { JSON . stringify ( data ) } < / pre > ) } } export default withAnalyticsData ( MyComponent )

When you use your component, you can specify what data you want.

< MyComponent config = { { reportType : 'ga' , query : { dimensions : 'ga:date' , metrics : 'ga:users, ga:sessions, ga:newUsers' , 'start-date' : '30daysAgo' , 'end-date' : 'yesterday' } } } / >

Use the analytics widget in your own components

import AnalyticsWidget from 'part:@sanity/google-analytics/widget' import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client' < AnalyticsWidget config = { { onSelect : ( selectedItem , cell , chart , router ) => { console . log ( 'select' , selectedItem , cell , chart , router ) sanityClient . fetch ( ` *[_type == 'post' && slug.current == $path][0] ` , { path } ) . then ( res => { router . navigateIntent ( 'edit' , { type : 'post' , id : res . _id } ) } ) } , reportType : 'ga' , query : { dimensions : 'ga:date' , metrics : 'ga:users, ga:sessions' , 'start-date' : '30daysAgo' , 'end-date' : 'yesterday' } , chart : { axes : { x : { 0 : { label : 'Date' } } } , type : 'LINE' , series : { 0 : { title : 'Users' , color : '#145eda' } , 1 : { title : 'Sessions' , color : '#16ae3c' } } } } } / >

Example of a table with top bouncing blog posts and navigate to them on click