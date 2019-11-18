Google Analytics
Integrate Google Analytics charts to your Dashboard, in document views, or in custom input components.
Sanity Google Analytics Plugin
Analytics widget and components for showing Google Anlytics data in your studio.
sanity install google-analytics
How to config
You have to setup a google API, and all your studio users need to have access to the current Google Analytics View
Setup an API
- Open the API Library in the Google API Console. If prompted, select a project or create a new one.
- Find Google Analytics Reporting API and enable it
- Open the Credentials page in the API Console.
- Click Create credentials > OAuth client ID and select the appropriate Application type.
Detailed instructions for setup Google Analytics API
Your
view id are available inside your Google Analytics.
Go to admin → View settings to find your
view id.
Add config file
Add a
google-analytics-plugin.json in your
config folder.
{
"clientId": "XXXXXXXXXX-xxxxxxxxxxxxxx.apps.googleusercontent.com",
"views": "ga:xxxxxxxx"
}
Dashboard widgets
If you don't have dashboard, install it with
sanity install @sanity/dashboard.
Dashboard docs
Make a config file, and add the path yo your
sanity.json
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/dashboard/config",
"path": "./myDashboardConfig.js"
}
Making queries
To make a query, try the Query explorer or find parameters in the Query reference
Example of Dashboard config
export default {
widgets: [
{
name: 'google-analytics',
layout: {
width: 'large'
},
options: {
title: 'Last 30 days',
gaConfig: {
reportType: 'ga',
query: {
dimensions: 'ga:date',
metrics: 'ga:users, ga:sessions, ga:newUsers',
'start-date': '30daysAgo',
'end-date': 'yesterday'
},
chart: {
type: 'LINE',
options: {
width: '100%',
}
}
}
}
},
{
name: 'google-analytics',
layout: {
width: 'medium'
},
options: {
title: 'World map',
gaConfig: {
reportType: 'ga',
query: {
dimensions: 'ga:country',
metrics: 'ga:users',
'start-date': '30daysAgo',
'end-date': 'yesterday'
},
chart: {
type: 'GEO',
width: '100%'
}
}
}
}
Table of top bouncing pages
{
name: 'google-analytics',
layout: {
width: 'medium'
},
options: {
title: 'Top 10 bouncing blog posts',
gaConfig: {
reportType: 'ga',
query: {
dimensions: 'ga:pagePath',
'max-results': 10,
metrics: 'ga:bounceRate, ga:bounces, ga:pageViews',
sort: '-ga:bounceRate',
'start-date': '30daysAgo',
'end-date': 'yesterday',
filters: 'ga:pagePath=~^/blog;ga:bounces>50'
},
chart: {
type: 'TABLE',
labels: {
0: 'Page path',
1: 'Bounce rate',
2: 'Bounces',
3: 'Page views'
},
options: {
width: '100%',
}
}
}
}
}
Make your own component
withAnalyticsData
By wrapping your component in
withAnalyticsData a
data-prop will be available in your plugin.
import withAnalyticsData from "part:@sanity/google-analytics/withAnalyticsData"
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
const {data} = this.props
return (
<pre>{JSON.stringify(data)}</pre>
)
}
}
export default withAnalyticsData(MyComponent)
When you use your component, you can specify what data you want.
<MyComponent config={{
reportType: 'ga',
query: {
dimensions: 'ga:date',
metrics: 'ga:users, ga:sessions, ga:newUsers',
'start-date': '30daysAgo',
'end-date': 'yesterday'
}
}} />
Use the analytics widget in your own components
import AnalyticsWidget from 'part:@sanity/google-analytics/widget'
import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
<AnalyticsWidget
config={{
onSelect: (selectedItem, cell, chart, router) => {
// Do something with the selected data
console.log('select', selectedItem, cell, chart, router)
// Example of finding the id based on slug and navigate to it
sanityClient.fetch(`*[_type == 'post' && slug.current == $path][0]`, {path}).then(res => {
router.navigateIntent('edit', {
type: 'post',
id: res._id
})
})
},
reportType: 'ga',
query: {
dimensions: 'ga:date',
metrics: 'ga:users, ga:sessions',
'start-date': '30daysAgo',
'end-date': 'yesterday'
},
chart: {
axes: {x: { 0: { label: 'Date' }}},
type: 'LINE',
series: {
0: {title: 'Users', color: '#145eda'},
1: {title: 'Sessions', color: '#16ae3c'}
}
}
}} />
Example of a table with top bouncing blog posts and navigate to them on click
{
name: 'google-analytics',
layout: {
width: 'medium'
},
options: {
title: 'Top bouncing posts',
gaConfig: {
reportType: 'ga',
onSelect: (selectedItem, cell, chart, router) => {
try {
// Find url
const path = cell.c[0].v.split('/blog/')[1]
// Find the ID
sanityClient.fetch(`*[_type == 'post' && slug.current == $path][0]`, {path}).then(res => {
// Navigate to post in sanity studio
router.navigateIntent('edit', {
type: 'post',
id: res._id
})
})
} catch {
console.error('Could not find post')
}
},
query: {
dimensions: 'ga:pagePath',
'max-results': 10,
metrics: 'ga:bounceRate, ga:bounces, ga:pageViews',
sort: '-ga:bounceRate',
'start-date': '30daysAgo',
'end-date': 'yesterday',
filters: 'ga:pagePath=~^/blog;ga:bounces>50'
},
chart: {
type: 'TABLE',
options: {
width: '100%',
}
}
}
}
}