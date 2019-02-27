Highcharts editor input plugin for Sanity CMS

This plugin let's you embed the Highcharts Editor within Sanity. Learn how I did it here.

Installation

Run sanity install highcharts-editor to install the plugin. Copy the highcharts-assets/ folder into your Sanity project's static folder like so /static/highcharts-assets/ . Run sanity start

Usage

Prerequisite: Knowledge of how Sanity does rich text.

After installing the plugin. In your schema where you define block content you can add:

export default { name : "content" , type : "array" , title : "Content" , of : [ { type : "block" } , { type : "highcharts" } ] } ;

If all works correctly you should now be able to create charts with the Sanity studio.

See HighchartsType.js, to see what data fields is saved.

How to display the chart

Prerequisite: Knowledge of presenting portable text. Based on the serializer example found there, we can add a serializer that either outputs svgStr directly, or outputs jsonStr with HighchartsReact like so:

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import Highcharts from "highcharts" ; import HighchartsReact from "highcharts-react-official" ; import BlockContent from "@sanity/block-content-to-react" ; import initSanityClient from "@sanity/client" ; const client = initSanityClient ( { projectId : "<your project id>" , dataset : "<some dataset>" , useCdn : true } ) ; const serializers = { types : { highcharts : ( { node : { jsonStr = "" } = { } } ) => { try { const options = JSON . parse ( jsonStr ) ; return < HighchartsReact highcharts = { Highcharts } options = { options } / > ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( "Failed to load highcharts options" , e ) ; } } } } ; client . fetch ( '*[_type == "post"][0]' ) . then ( post => { ReactDOM . render ( < BlockContent blocks = { post . content } serializers = { serializers } / > , document . getElementById ( "root" ) ) ; } ) ;

License

This plugin is licensed under the MIT license.

Please note: While the Highcharts editor is MIT licensed, Highcharts.js itself requires a paid license. If you're a non-profit organization you can apply to get a free license.

Code of Conduct

This project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.