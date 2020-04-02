sanity-plugin-mermaid

Add a Mermaid graph input type for Sanity CMS

Read more about using the plugin in this blog post

sanity install mermaid

Then use it in your schema:

export default { name : 'graph' , title : 'Graph' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'title' , title : 'Title' , type : 'string' , } , { type : 'mermaid' , } ] }

In order to render in your frontend you need to manually use the mermaid package.

TODO