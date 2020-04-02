Mermaid Graph Input
Generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown
sanity-plugin-mermaid
Add a Mermaid graph input type for Sanity CMS
Read more about using the plugin in this blog post
sanity install mermaid
Then use it in your schema:
export default {
name: 'graph',
title: 'Graph',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
title: 'Title',
type: 'string',
}, {
type: 'mermaid',
}
]
}
In order to render in your frontend you need to manually use the mermaid package.
TODO
- [ ] Write a helper package providing a serialiser for portable text
- [ ] Link to mermaid docs in editor
- [ ] Syntax highlighted editor
Install command
sanity install mermaid