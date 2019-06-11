Pricing update: Free users
Minesweeper

minesweeper

Dashboard widget for the Sanity Content Studio which gives you a minesweeper game. The game itself was stolen from @saninmersion and adapted a bit. I plan to implement a level select feature or fluid rows/columns depending on available space

Usage

Assuming you already have a functional Dashboard in your Sanity Content Studio.

  1. Install this widget in your Studio folder like so:
  1. Update your src/dashboardConfig.js file by adding {name: 'minesweeper'} to the widgets array
  2. Restart your Studio

Install command

sanity install minesweeper

