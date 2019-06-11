Minesweeper
Dashboard widget for the Sanity Studio which gives you a minesweeper game.
Dashboard widget for the Sanity Content Studio which gives you a minesweeper game. The game itself was stolen from @saninmersion and adapted a bit. I plan to implement a level select feature or fluid rows/columns depending on available space
Usage
Assuming you already have a functional Dashboard in your Sanity Content Studio.
- Install this widget in your Studio folder like so:
sanity install minesweeper
- Update your
src/dashboardConfig.jsfile by adding
{name: 'minesweeper'}to the
widgetsarray
- Restart your Studio
Install command
