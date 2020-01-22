Sanity Tabs Plugin

Input component for rendering fieldsets as tabs

Compatibility

| Package Version | Sanity Version | | --------------- | -------------- | | 2.0.x | 2.0.x | | 1.4.x | 1.150.x |

How does it look?

Demo

Clone the original demo repository and run sanity start to see how it works.

How do I use it?

Just add inputComponent: Tabs to your field. Please note that the field type must be object .

import Tabs from 'sanity-plugin-tabs' ; export default { type : 'document' , title : ` Front Page ` , name : ` frontPage ` , fields : [ { name : 'content' , type : 'object' , inputComponent : Tabs , fieldsets : [ { name : 'main' , title : 'Main' , options : { sortOrder : 10 } } , { name : 'aside' , title : 'Aside' , options : { sortOrder : 20 } } , { name : 'meta' , title : 'Meta' , options : { sortOrder : 30 } } , ] , options : { layout : 'object' , } , fields : [ { type : 'object' , name : 'mainTitle' , title : 'Main Title' , fieldset : 'main' , fieldsets : [ { name : 'ingress' , title : 'Ingress' } ] , fields : [ { type : 'string' , name : 'header' , title : 'Header' , } , { type : 'string' , name : 'ingressText' , title : 'Text' , fieldset : 'ingress' , } , ] , } , { type : 'string' , name : 'info' , title : 'Information' , fieldset : 'aside' , } , { type : 'object' , name : 'aside' , fieldset : 'meta' , inputComponent : Tabs , fieldsets : [ { name : 'tags' , title : 'Tags' } , { name : 'categories' , title : 'Categories' } , ] , fields : [ { type : 'string' , name : 'contentType' , title : 'Content Type' , fieldset : 'tags' , } , { type : 'string' , name : 'category' , title : 'Category' , fieldset : 'categories' , } , ] , } , ] , } , ] , } ;

Development

Run the following commands at the root of this repository.

npm i npm link

Now you can start developing the plugin.

To include it in your Sanity test site, navigate to the root folder of your CMS project and run:

npm link sanity-plugin-tabs

You will now reference the local version of the plugin when importing it as below:

import Tabs from 'sanity-plugin-tabs' ;

Debugging

To debug the plugin files in you then need to start Sanity with the flag --preserve-symlinks as in the command below:

sanity start --preserve-symlinks

And then from the sanity-plugin-tabs repository folder, run the project with:

npm run dev

Logging from the plugin is disabled by default, so if you'd like to see more detailed debug information, set the environment variable:

SANITY_STUDIO_PLUGIN_TABS_DEBUG=true