sanity-plugin-visual-options
A visual way to show options to users, for example, what layout to apply for a text/image component (default layout)
Sanity Visual Option List
For notable updates and bug fixes see change log
A visual way to show options to users, for example, what layout to apply for a text/image component (default layout):
Or with tooltip, and as smaller icons:
Installation
From the terminal within the Sanity Studio directory:
sanity install visual-options
Usage
Schema to produce the above screenshot can be found here with the icons found here
In your schema, you should add a field of type 'visualOptions', and the options property should contain a key of 'list'. Within this is another dictionary, with the key being the reference that will be saved against the item. Each item must contain an icon as a minimum, which is a React Component.
In the example below, which produced the image above with small options, the icons are simple React components returning an SVG, therefore react-icons should work here too.
{
...,
fields: [
{
name: "blockLayout",
title: "Block Layout",
type: "visualOptions",
options: {
showTooltip: true,
optionSize: "small",
list: {
left: {
name: "Text Left / Image Right",
icon: OITextLeftOverlap,
default: true,
},
right: {
name: "Text Right / Image Left",
icon: OITextRightOverlap,
},
top: {
name: "Text Top / Image Bottom",
icon: OITextTopOverlap,
},
bottom: {
name: "Text Botom / Image Top",
icon: OITextBottomOverlap,
},
notext: {
name: "Image, No Text",
icon: OIImage,
},
noimage: {
name: "Text, No Image",
icon: OIText,
},
},
},
},
...
}
Options
Within the
options for the schema, there are the following options:
showLabels: (true|false)- Sets whether to show the labels for each item based on their name.
showTooltip: (true|false)- The name of the item will be turned into a tooltip and displayed on hover. Overrides
showLabelsabove.
optionSize: ("small"|"medium"|"large")- Sets the size of the option items. Defaults to "medium" if omitted or and invalid option is provided.
Layout Options
Small
Medium
Large
Future Development/Considerations
- Allow items multi selections with limits e.g. maximum of two.
- Add a check mark to show selection and allow de-selection (moving of radio to checkboxes also solving the above item).
- Allow standard images to be displayed rather than just SVGs.