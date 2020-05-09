sanity-plugin-visual-options

Sanity Visual Option List

For notable updates and bug fixes see change log

A visual way to show options to users, for example, what layout to apply for a text/image component (default layout):

Or with tooltip, and as smaller icons:

Installation

From the terminal within the Sanity Studio directory:

sanity install visual-options

Usage

Schema to produce the above screenshot can be found here with the icons found here

In your schema, you should add a field of type 'visualOptions', and the options property should contain a key of 'list'. Within this is another dictionary, with the key being the reference that will be saved against the item. Each item must contain an icon as a minimum, which is a React Component.

In the example below, which produced the image above with small options, the icons are simple React components returning an SVG, therefore react-icons should work here too.

{ ... , fields : [ { name : "blockLayout" , title : "Block Layout" , type : "visualOptions" , options : { showTooltip : true , optionSize : "small" , list : { left : { name : "Text Left / Image Right" , icon : OITextLeftOverlap , default : true , } , right : { name : "Text Right / Image Left" , icon : OITextRightOverlap , } , top : { name : "Text Top / Image Bottom" , icon : OITextTopOverlap , } , bottom : { name : "Text Botom / Image Top" , icon : OITextBottomOverlap , } , notext : { name : "Image, No Text" , icon : OIImage , } , noimage : { name : "Text, No Image" , icon : OIText , } , } , } , } , ... }

Options

Within the options for the schema, there are the following options:

showLabels: (true|false) - Sets whether to show the labels for each item based on their name.

- Sets whether to show the labels for each item based on their name. showTooltip: (true|false) - The name of the item will be turned into a tooltip and displayed on hover. Overrides showLabels above.

- The name of the item will be turned into a tooltip and displayed on hover. Overrides above. optionSize: ("small"|"medium"|"large") - Sets the size of the option items. Defaults to "medium" if omitted or and invalid option is provided.

Layout Options

Small

Medium

Large

Future Development/Considerations