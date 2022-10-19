3D Globe Search
To search places from 3D Earth map
About the project
3D Globe Search
It’s practice to brush up react.js programming skills with self-creative challenges as features & developed 3D globe search web application.
It’s very light google map version. [Only desktop responsive version]
Hope you may like it.
Features:
-Search place and show place in 3D globe with zoom-in/zoom-out & drag marker features in map
-Input coordinates from slider / number input and search place
-Get localized items like domain, ISO code, currency, phone, pincode format etc. for searched place
-Get all timezones and current time for searched place with it’s country
-Save your favourite place and get details from it