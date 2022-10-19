3D Globe Search



It’s practice to brush up react.js programming skills with self-creative challenges as features & developed 3D globe search web application.

It’s very light google map version. [Only desktop responsive version]

Hope you may like it.





Features:



-Search place and show place in 3D globe with zoom-in/zoom-out & drag marker features in map

-Input coordinates from slider / number input and search place

-Get localized items like domain, ISO code, currency, phone, pincode format etc. for searched place

-Get all timezones and current time for searched place with it’s country

-Save your favourite place and get details from it