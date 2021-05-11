We worked with Blueland to transition their high-volume Shopify Plus storefront to a headless experience powered by Sanity and the Shopify Storefront API. By going headless, we've unlocked a new level of freedom and flexibility for the Blueland team:

A scalable, modular design system allowing Blueland to create custom PDPs and LPs without a designer or developer

An extended schema for Shopify products, breaking out of the infamously restrictive content management capabilities of Shopify

An elevated editorial authoring experience for the blog that we migrated from WordPress to Sanity

For the build, we leveraged Next.js which allowed us to craft both a blazing fast static site experience for customers and a server rendered live preview experience for Blueland's team. This build also included custom integrations with ReCharge for subscriptions and Yotpo for product reviews.