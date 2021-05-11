Mike Wagz
Redesign & headless build for Blueland, a revolutionary cleaning brand on a mission to end single-use plastic 🧼
We worked with Blueland to transition their high-volume Shopify Plus storefront to a headless experience powered by Sanity and the Shopify Storefront API. By going headless, we've unlocked a new level of freedom and flexibility for the Blueland team:
For the build, we leveraged Next.js which allowed us to craft both a blazing fast static site experience for customers and a server rendered live preview experience for Blueland's team. This build also included custom integrations with ReCharge for subscriptions and Yotpo for product reviews.
