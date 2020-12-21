Circumference Books

As the technical half of a small press publishing poetry in facing-page translation, I wanted to make a site that was easy to use for non-technical people on a shoestring – nobody's making money off poetry in translation! Sanity lets me make very focused types of data structures that map on to what we're doing – so if someone's making a blog post about a book, for example, instead of making a hard link to the book's page, you can click the "book" icon and get a drop-down menu of the books we've published. It does the same thing for authors, translators, blog posts, and subscription bundles. The end result is a product that's easy for non-technical users to understand, and our data is managed in such a way that it's easy to add new functionality as we need it.