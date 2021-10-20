Marco Verheul
Company website and blog of Corneel Online, the company of web developer Marco Verheul.
This is the website for Corneel Online, my web development company based in The Netherlands. With a great team of web professionals I create websites for organisations that are not just in it for the money, but want to offer real added social or cultural value.
This website is build with Gridsome as a static site generator. Sanity is off course the CMS and the website is hostd on Netlify.
Designer Kirsten Fabels made the beautiful web design.
