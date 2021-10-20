This is the website for Corneel Online, my web development company based in The Netherlands. With a great team of web professionals I create websites for organisations that are not just in it for the money, but want to offer real added social or cultural value.

This website is build with Gridsome as a static site generator. Sanity is off course the CMS and the website is hostd on Netlify.

Designer Kirsten Fabels made the beautiful web design.