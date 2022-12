English dictionary web app developed in react.js



Demo: https://webapps-b7f67.web.app/endict

Screenshot: http://webapps-b7f67.web.app/endictionary.png

Demo Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLDcgignnFA

Use desktop browser for better user experience.

-Features:

— get definition from word

— text to speech from word

— get definition from synonym (synonym hyperlinked in word definition section)

— get definition from each word within definition (if definition available for that word, need to enable from settings)

— get alphabetical paginated word list



— bookmark word / delete bookmarked word / clear all bookmarked words

— get suggested words from all words, bookmarked word, suggested word, synonym, definition word, URL params (Customizable from settings)



— get definition from url params (?word=test)

— hide/show bookmarked, suggested word sections from settings

— jump to show searched / clicked word in alphabetical paginated word list

— get search word history



— get random word

— clear and pause search word history from settings

— Included hindi & gujarati languages definition for major words (Need to enable from settings)

— select voice for pronunciation from settings

