Jacob Størdahl
JAMstack + serverless developer // javascript // all in on @sveltejs // 🏳️🌈 // any pronouns // prolly listening to a podcast
Jacob is located at Minneapolis, USA
Jacob Størdahl
a website for a fictitious plant shop
growww is a website built by Black Cat Studio for a fictional plant shop, to showcase the wonderful combination of Svelte/ Sapper & Sanity CMS. Sanity is configured to allow the shop owner to upload new plants they're added to there inventory & toggle whether the plants show on the front end of the website to reflect the current inventory of the shop.
