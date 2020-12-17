Pricing update: Free users
growww

By Jacob Størdahl

a website for a fictitious plant shop

The home page displaying each category of plant offered
About the project

growww is a website built by Black Cat Studio for a fictional plant shop, to showcase the wonderful combination of Svelte/ Sapper & Sanity CMS. Sanity is configured to allow the shop owner to upload new plants they're added to there inventory & toggle whether the plants show on the front end of the website to reflect the current inventory of the shop.

Jacob Størdahl

JAMstack + serverless developer // javascript // all in on @sveltejs // 🏳️‍🌈 // any pronouns // prolly listening to a podcast

Minneapolis, USA