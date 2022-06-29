Shopify + Sanity: Read about the investment and partnership –>
Gym Log

By Vladislav Moroshan

Workout tracker built with Django & React

Login page
Register page
History page
Exercises page
Create new Workout
About the project

Full Stack Django & React Web App with JWT authentication.

I liked the mobile version of the strong app that allows logging workouts, viewing them, and getting a list of available exercises. So I implemented the basic functionality of the strong app in a CRUD Web Application with Django & React.

You can access the full source code here: github.com/vladislavalerievich/gym-log

