Workout tracker built with Django & React
Full Stack Django & React Web App with JWT authentication.
I liked the mobile version of the strong app that allows logging workouts, viewing them, and getting a list of available exercises. So I implemented the basic functionality of the strong app in a CRUD Web Application with Django & React.
You can access the full source code here: github.com/vladislavalerievich/gym-log
