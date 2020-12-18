Pricing update: Free users
James Q Quick Personal Site

By James Q Quick

This is the personal site for James Q Quick, highlighting different types of content that are stored in Sanity: blog posts, talks, streams, YouTube videos, etc.

About the project

I migrated to Sanity because I didn't like the bloat that embedded Markdown files brought to my source code. I also am using Sanity along with Netlify Functions and Cloudinary to programmatically generate cover images for my live stream events,

