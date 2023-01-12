Sanity CMS Integration for Jovo 4

Mark Tucker
Alexa Champion, Sanity Community Ambassador, Software Architect, Developer, Speaker, Author, Voice-First, Two Voice Devs podcast
Mark is located at Arizona/USA
With this Sanity integration for Jovo, you can manage all the content of your Jovo app in the Sanity CMS. This makes collaboration easier and enables you to update and add content faster.
