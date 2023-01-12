Skip to content
Sanity CMS Integration for Jovo 4

By Mark Tucker

With this Sanity integration for Jovo, you can manage all the content of your Jovo app in the Sanity CMS. This makes collaboration easier and enables you to update and add content faster.

Contributor

Mark Tucker

Alexa Champion, Sanity Community Ambassador, Software Architect, Developer, Speaker, Author, Voice-First, Two Voice Devs podcast

Arizona/USA