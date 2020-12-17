merearchive

Food blog about authentic Korean cuisine.

Minji Jung is a cook/writer specialized in Korean cuisine. She wanted to share her experience and wanted to have a customized platform where she could author contents as she wanted them to be.

The most challenging part was the recipe box at the bottom of each post. When she writes the recipe on Sanity studio, the ingredients are in metrics. However, since those are just numbers with units, they are rendered differently(imperial units) for those in the US.

A recipe consists of multiple steps, and each step is collapsible. It was possible because all the data is not HTML but a structured JSON that can be used by React on the frontend.

It has a subscription box that calls a serverless function hosted on Vercel, and it calls the API to convertkit to register a new subscriber.