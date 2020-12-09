Nexxus Brand Website for the U.S.

Nexxus.com has been the first #staticfirst (aka Jamstack) site launched by the Unilever Hair category in July 2020.

Products can be explored by categories or hair type and this is all linked through 4 taxonomies spaces which also power all of the landing pages. In addition to that the site has articles and a science section.

Integrations with commerce tools allow consumers to purchase the products and a store finder capability allows to see shops near you.

The site is powered by Gridsome and is hosted on Netlify and was a finalist at the Jammies!