Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Nexxus Brand Website for the U.S.

By Markus Schork

Project Shots

Nexxus.com Navigation View

Editing environment

Studio Taxonomy View

About the project

Nexxus.com has been the first #staticfirst (aka Jamstack) site launched by the Unilever Hair category in July 2020.

Products can be explored by categories or hair type and this is all linked through 4 taxonomies spaces which also power all of the landing pages. In addition to that the site has articles and a science section.

Integrations with commerce tools allow consumers to purchase the products and a store finder capability allows to see shops near you.

The site is powered by Gridsome and is hosted on Netlify and was a finalist at the Jammies!

Categorized in

Contributor