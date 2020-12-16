Personal website and E-commerce portal for Nick Offerman – the celebrity actor most well known for his portrayal of Ron Swanson in the TV show Parks & Recreation.

Nick already has a website and E-commerce backend for his collective project Offerman Woodshop but needed a place to park his other stuff that wasn't exclusively woodwork related.

Rather than build out a new E-commerce back-end for his personal saleables and deal with the ongoing maintenance overhead that involves, we setup Sanity for content and integrated it with:

Vimeo for video sales/analytics

for video sales/analytics WooCommerce to sell books fulfilled by Offerman Woodshop

to sell books fulfilled by Offerman Woodshop IFTT to query book inventory from WooCommerce and present book quantities statically at regular intervals

We had a blast working with Sanity to build a fast Gatsby site with an easy editing experience.