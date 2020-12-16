Ronald Aveling
Communication Designer. Structured content rocks my world.
Personal website and E-commerce store for celebrity actor Nick Offerman.
Personal website and E-commerce portal for Nick Offerman – the celebrity actor most well known for his portrayal of Ron Swanson in the TV show Parks & Recreation.
Nick already has a website and E-commerce backend for his collective project Offerman Woodshop but needed a place to park his other stuff that wasn't exclusively woodwork related.
Rather than build out a new E-commerce back-end for his personal saleables and deal with the ongoing maintenance overhead that involves, we setup Sanity for content and integrated it with:
We had a blast working with Sanity to build a fast Gatsby site with an easy editing experience.
