Magnus Wolf
Software engineer · Freelancer · Consultant · Technology enthusiast
Magnus is located at Zurich, Switzerland
Visit Magnus Wolf's profile
Re-implemented my company website using the angular tailwindcss template
Software engineer · Freelancer · Consultant · Technology enthusiast
This site can be used as a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular and tailwindcss. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application is deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io.Go to Angular TailwindCss Showcase