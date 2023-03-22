Allan Pooley
An innovative Australian oral healthcare brand powered by e-commerce
PEG PASTE is an innovative Australian oral healthcare brand established in 2020 by Kagan Williams. The brand is committed to promoting health and sustainability, while drawing inspiration from natural alternatives to conventional oral healthcare products. Working closely with Australian cosmetic scientist, Ayla Shepherd, Williams has developed a natural Hydroxyapatite toothpaste that is packaged in a stylish and eco-friendly pump bottle.
I worked alongside designer Byron Robertson from Bien Studio in order to create a e-commerce solution for PEG PASTE. We were also very lucky to collaborate with 3D2D for the 3D renders, Lauren Bamford for the photography, and Poppy Buntz for the styles.
The site was built with a NextJS front-end, Sanity for Content Management, and Shopify for e-commerce, syncing with Sanity via Sanity Connect.
