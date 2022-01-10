Roewyn Umayam Personal Site

My personal site was made to showcase my knowledge in the tech space through different forms of content. I designed the site with NextJS, and TailwindCSS to give me a simple developer experience to rapidly add new pages and update appearances. What I lacked was a system to quickly create content that can easily integrate with my site. I did not want to use just MDX files or just place content in a traditional database as that would be a tiresome chore to make new content.

Using Sanity provided me with a superior editor and developer experience that seemed almost like magic 🔮. By simply making new schema types in Sanity Studio, I am can write up content quickly to deploy on my site. Sanity allows me to create detailed overviews of my projects including SEO data and display code files in write-ups. The flexibility of the platform makes it easy to expand or improve my site's content. Its simplicity and robust community of plugins allowed me to have limitless possibilities on what I could display on my website. The only limit with Sanity is what you confine yourself to thinking content should be.