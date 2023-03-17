The goal here was to try out Vercel Edge functions and ChatGPT to stream responses back to the client in a real time chat emulation. In order to make it more interesting I decided to give the responding bot some personality by sending it a customized prompt.

It worked well so I started to create different types of bots and grouping them together. In the current example at https://chatr.tech the groups are TV shows and the members are characters from the show.

As friends and family played with it more I wanted more flexibility to change and create new bots. This is where Sanity comes in. I created a couple of very simple schemas in Sanity that would act as the TV shows and the characters or bots.