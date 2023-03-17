Brandt Milczewski
Curious solution minded mistake making learner
Chat with characters from your favorite shows. Powered by Sanity, Sveltekit and ChatGPT.
The goal here was to try out Vercel Edge functions and ChatGPT to stream responses back to the client in a real time chat emulation. In order to make it more interesting I decided to give the responding bot some personality by sending it a customized prompt.
It worked well so I started to create different types of bots and grouping them together. In the current example at https://chatr.tech the groups are TV shows and the members are characters from the show.
As friends and family played with it more I wanted more flexibility to change and create new bots. This is where Sanity comes in. I created a couple of very simple schemas in Sanity that would act as the TV shows and the characters or bots.
