Self-Evident Education creates content in video, PDF, and web form, with ever-evolving data types and attributes. We chose Sanity because wanted to build on a content management system that was easy for Self-Evident staff to learn and use, and easy for developers to update with new features, content types, and relationships. In addition, we wanted to render the site statically for speed and security.

The primary challenge we used Sanity to address was the rendering content from disparate sources (Vimeo, Google Drive, Sanity-studio-authored content) in a uniform way, and building a foundation for a single-stream approach as Self-Evident's content library grows, data structure evolves, and distribution modes multiply.