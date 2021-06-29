Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Self-Evident Education

By Joe Bacal

Self-Evident Education creates engaging, interactive videos and curriculum materials for learning about the history of race, racism, and resistance in the United States.

Project Shots

Each curriculum module is based on a video with interaction points and includes extensive printable materials for educators..
Self-Evident's library of curriculum resources can be filtered by curriculum module or learning mode.

Editing environment

The dashboard includes the first party netlify deploy button.
Each curriculum module references a number of resources that are either PDFs, Google Drive links, Videos, or Sanity-sourced web + PDF content

About the project

Self-Evident Education creates content in video, PDF, and web form, with ever-evolving data types and attributes. We chose Sanity because wanted to build on a content management system that was easy for Self-Evident staff to learn and use, and easy for developers to update with new features, content types, and relationships. In addition, we wanted to render the site statically for speed and security.

The primary challenge we used Sanity to address was the rendering content from disparate sources (Vimeo, Google Drive, Sanity-studio-authored content) in a uniform way, and building a foundation for a single-stream approach as Self-Evident's content library grows, data structure evolves, and distribution modes multiply.

Categorized in

Contributor

Joe Bacal

I'm an elementary school tech teacher, and I build things on the web

Massachusetts, USA