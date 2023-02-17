S'More Info

I'm a React developer and I wanted to learn a new framework called Remix while investigating the headless CMS market. I settled on using Sanity, and I haven't regretted it.

Originally, this was just going to be a blog for things I've learned while RVing. Sanity is an obvious choice for a blog. It works well for content editing and the image processing is powerful and easy.

As time went on, and as I started searching for a new RV, I decided to create an RV search tool. While there are about a dozen trucks on the market, I've already pulled in data for about 600 different RV trailer models across 64 brands. At best, I have data for half the models currently on the market. There was no go way to search across all brands, but I'm working on it.

The idea of keeping all of this data in a headless CMS seemed unusual, normally I would setup a SQL database for this kind of data. However, this project has been about learning for me and a Sanity engineer on Reddit convinced me Sanity could work. I've been impressed with the flexibility of the API, the ease of using GROQ for filtering data, and the speed at which it all runs.