Portfolio built using Next.js and hosted on Netlify.



As I didn't want to use Vercel to host I had to implement my own lazy loading image component. This was fairly easy to implement and gave me complete control over when the images loaded. Using the Next image component images would only load once in the viewport which often resulted in seeing the image load briefly. I was able to implement a version which loads the images of the next section once the previous section is in view so images are always loaded before they are in the viewport.