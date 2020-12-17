Winemaker.com is the digital marketplace for discoverers and connoisseurs and promotes direct encounters between winemakers and wine lovers.

We build our own E-commerce system on AWS with Amplify. The frontend consumes the product via API. The rich content comes from Sanity.

Sanity is also used to enrich the data we get from the E-commerce API as the E-commerce Layer holds only informations about the products than you can buy. All other content is managed in Sanity.

The website is build with NuxtJs and deployed to Vercel.