Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to redefine boundaries, accelerate growth, and fuel innovation. With Sanity, you can enjoy real-time collaboration, flexible content structuring, and a fully customizable editing environment. It's the perfect tool to boost productivity and enhance customer engagement.
Why choose Sanity over Builder.io?
Sanity outperforms Builder.io in the Netlify state of web development report, boasting a satisfaction score of 4.2 against Builder.io's 2.7. This indicates a higher level of user satisfaction with Sanity's content management system. Empower your team to innovate, scale and accelerate customer acquisition with Sanity. Let your content be the driving force behind your growth.
Platform Overview
Sanity Composable Content Cloud
To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:
Sanity Studio
A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.
Content Lake
A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.
APIs
Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.
Tata: Scaling multi-brand e-commerce with composability
Tata Digital integrates 20+ brands to launch their SuperApp, Tata Neu, in 4 months with Sanity—overcoming the challenges of content diversity and siloed stacks.Read case study
Customer Spotlight
Behind the experience: Tecovas
We sent Simen down to Texas to learn, and share, how the Tecovas team is bringing content to life for their customers.
Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024
The results are in
Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2
G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence