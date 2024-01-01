🔮 Sanity Create is here. Writing is reinvented. Try now, no developer setup

Sanity: The Superior Alternative to Builder.io

Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to redefine boundaries, accelerate growth, and fuel innovation. With Sanity, you can enjoy real-time collaboration, flexible content structuring, and a fully customizable editing environment. It's the perfect tool to boost productivity and enhance customer engagement.

G2 grid showing Sanity as the market leader for a balance of satisfaction and presence.

Trusted by 2000+ leading brands

Why choose Sanity over Builder.io?

Sanity outperforms Builder.io in the Netlify state of web development report, boasting a satisfaction score of 4.2 against Builder.io's 2.7. This indicates a higher level of user satisfaction with Sanity's content management system. Empower your team to innovate, scale and accelerate customer acquisition with Sanity. Let your content be the driving force behind your growth.

A chart showing that Sanity has a 4.2 satisfaction score according to the Netlify State of Web Development report, in comparison to a score of 2.7 for Builder.io.

Platform Overview

Sanity Composable Content Cloud

To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:

Sanity Studio

A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.

Content Lake

A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.

APIs

Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.

Tata: Scaling multi-brand e-commerce with composability

Tata Digital integrates 20+ brands to launch their SuperApp, Tata Neu, in 4 months with Sanity—overcoming the challenges of content diversity and siloed stacks.

A portrait of Pavan Podila

Each brand in our multi-brand portfolio has unique content requirements. We required code-driven schemas—a one-size-fits-all approach wouldn't suffice.

Pavan Podila · Chief Software Architect, Tata Digital

Customer Spotlight

Behind the experience: Tecovas

We sent Simen down to Texas to learn, and share, how the Tecovas team is bringing content to life for their customers.

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

an illustration of the G2 grid showing Sanity as the leader in the upper right

Make content your competitive advantage

