Conditional validation of string

Geoff Ball
Support Engineer at Sanity.io
Geoff is located at Alberta, Canada
Visit Geoff Ball's profile
Validate a field only if a sibling boolean type is set to true.
export default {
name: "docName",
title: "Document Name",
type: "document",
fields: [
{
name: 'flag',
title: 'Flag for Validation',
type: 'boolean',
},
{
name: 'entry',
type: 'string',
title: 'Entry',
validation: Rule => Rule.custom((field, context) => (context.document.flag && field === undefined) ? "This field must not be empty." : true),
},
],
};
There may be cases where a field should only be validated when flagged. This short snippet will require a non-empty field
entry only when
flag is set to true.
If
flag is set to false,
entry will not be validated (i.e., the string can be empty).
