GROQ query to find duplicate data

Geoff Ball
Support Engineer at Sanity.io
GROQ query that finds duplicate data in a given field.
// GROQ query
*[_type == $type] {
"duplicates": *[_type == $type && @[$findDups] == ^[$findDups] && _id != ^._id && !(_id in path('drafts.**'))] {_id, $findDups: @[$findDups]}
}[count(duplicates) > 0]
// Params
{
"type": "post",
"findDups": "title"
}
This GROQ query takes advantage of Equijoins to search all documents of a particular type and return the
_id and duplicated field so that action can be taken. One might use this query in Vision to see duplicates at a glance (or make modifications in the Studio), or from the Sanity CLI (or a program like Insomnia or Postman) where mutations could be made directly.
It is recommended to use a newer version of the GROQ API (e.g.,
v2021-03-25) due to speed enhancements made since
v1. In the event that the query times out when used with a large dataset, you may want to add a slice to the end of the query (e.g.,
[0..50]).
This query depends on two
params:
: The document type to search. Change
"type": "post"
post to your desired document type.
: The field to search for duplicates. Change
"findDups": "title"
title to the name (in the schema) of the field in which to search for duplicates.
The user can quickly change the document type (
type) and field to scan for duplicates (
findDups).
The query comes in three parts:
*[_type == $type]: Filter for all documents that have a
_type of
$type (pulled in from
params).
{ "duplicates": *[_type == $type && @[$findDups] == ^[$findDups] && _id != ^._id && !(_id in path('drafts.**'))] {_id, $findDups: @[$findDups]} }: Run another query that returns documents of that same
_type that have duplicated data in the field named in
findDups but whose
_ids don't match. From that, return only
_id and the field named in
params as
findDups (for brevity) and assign it all to the key
duplicates.
[count(duplicates) > 0]: From all the data assigned to
duplicates, return only those that actually have duplicates. There's no need to see the rest.
