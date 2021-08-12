Mutate, set or change values deep within documents

If you need to set, mutate or alter values deep into an array, in a document, I find @sanity/client cumbersome to use as you cannot target array members with the _key .



But fear not! The mutate endpoint to the rescue! With a little help from http-patches and json-match you can update values with laser precision like:

[_id == "373a5de5-3d0e-4146-bbaa-1a38a26a447d"].alternatives[17].title.nn



Used in my case to do a machine translation between languages. Here’s an example to get you started with Node (or js).





EDIT: I've just learned that you can do the same with the JS client:

client.patch('296499fa-ec36-45ca-b1bd-db0e356b3923')

.set({'alternatives[0].title.nn':'Yep', })

.commit()

.then(r => {console.log(r); })