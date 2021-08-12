Mutate, set or change values deep within documents

Pål Smitt-Amundsen
Creative developer and innovation manager at TRY APT Norway
JS/Node example of using the /mutate API
const fetch = require("node-fetch");
// set SANITY_PROJECT_ID/SANITY_KEY/SANITY_DATASET in .env file
require("dotenv").config();
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/http-mutations
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/http-patches
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/json-match
async function mutate(mutations) {
const result = await fetch(
`https://${process.env.SANITY_PROJECT_ID}.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/mutate/${process.env.SANITY_DATASET}`,
{
headers: {
"content-type": "application/json",
Authorization: `Bearer ${process.env.SANITY_KEY}`,
},
body: JSON.stringify(mutations),
method: "POST",
}
);
const json = await result.json();
return json;
}
const mutations = {
mutations: [
{
patch: {
id: "373a5de5-3d0e-4146-bbaa-1a38a26a447d",
set: {
'[_id == "373a5de5-3d0e-4146-bbaa-1a38a26a447d"].alternatives[17].title.nn':
"Noreg",
},
},
},
],
};
mutate(mutations);
If you need to set, mutate or alter values deep into an array, in a document, I find @sanity/client cumbersome to use as you cannot target array members with the
_key.
But fear not! The mutate endpoint to the rescue! With a little help from http-patches and json-match you can update values with laser precision like:
[_id == "373a5de5-3d0e-4146-bbaa-1a38a26a447d"].alternatives[17].title.nn
Used in my case to do a machine translation between languages. Here’s an example to get you started with Node (or js).
EDIT: I've just learned that you can do the same with the JS client:
client.patch('296499fa-ec36-45ca-b1bd-db0e356b3923')
.set({'alternatives[0].title.nn':'Yep', })
.commit()
.then(r => {console.log(r); })
Creative developer and innovation manager at TRY APT Norway