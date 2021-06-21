Projection of a reference item in a deeplinked optional array.

Surjith S M
Web Designer & Front-end Developer. Figma, TailwindCSS & Next.js
It will expand the reference (projection) which is deeply linked in an array and optional using select funtion.
// Using (select)
// https://www.sanity.io/docs/groq-functions#298e89c3c8d9
*[_type == "page" && slug.current == $slug][0] {
...,
content[] {
...,
select( _type == "pricing" ) => {
plan[]->
},
}
}
// Short Form
// Also works without select()
*[_type == "page" && slug.current == $slug][0] {
...,
content[] {
...,
_type == "pricing" => {
plan[]->
},
}
}
// Params
{
"slug": "slugname"
}
Imagine you have a document with deeply linked arrays. Inside that, you have a reference that might or might not appear. You have to expand that reference using projection
-> but the problem is it doesn't appear on every array. it's completely optional.
This snippet will expand the reference which is deeply linked in an array and optional using the
select function.
Web Designer & Front-end Developer. Figma, TailwindCSS & Next.js
Sanity provides various custom functions inside the schema. But getting a reference field value is difficult. Here's the how I do it using fetch.Go to Get Sanity Reference Field Values inside Custom Schema Functions
This snippet will return only matched item in a sub array inside a documentGo to Sanity groq Filter by item in an array
This snippet will help filter groq query by category or tags in a document. eg: postGo to Sanity query filter by category or tags (Groq Snippet)