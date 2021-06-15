Reference document browser input

Karin
Creative JavaScript programmer
Karin is located at Netherlands
Visit Karin's profile
Visually browse the reference documents you want to select in a document.
import ReferenceBrowser from '../path/to/reference-browser';
export default {
name: "mySchema",
title: "My Schema",
type: "document",
fields: [
{
title: 'References',
name: 'references',
type: 'array',
options: { editModal: 'fullscreen' },
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
title: 'reference',
to: [{ type: 'article' }], // could be any document type
inputComponent: ReferenceBrowser
}
]
},
]
}
import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import { RiExternalLinkLine } from 'react-icons/ri';
import { nanoid } from 'nanoid';
import {
Card,
Grid,
Spinner,
Stack,
studioTheme,
ThemeProvider,
Text,
Inline,
Label,
TextInput,
Button
} from '@sanity/ui';
import FormField from 'part:@sanity/components/formfields/default';
import { PatchEvent, set } from 'part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event';
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client';
const List = ({ list, onClick }) => (
<Grid
autoRows='max'
marginTop={2}
padding={1}
style={{ height: '300px', overflow: 'auto' }}
columns={[2, 3, 4]}
gap={[1, 1, 2, 3]}
>
{list.map(item => (
<Card key={item._id} shadow={1} radius={2} padding={4}>
<Stack space={[3]}>
<Text marginBottom={[2]} weight='bold'>
{item.title}
</Text>
<Inline space={[3, 3]}>
<Button
icon={RiExternalLinkLine}
as='a'
padding={[2]}
href={`/desk/articles;${item._id}`} // edit 'articles' if your change document type
text='Edit'
/>
<Button
padding={[2]}
onClick={() => onClick(item)}
text='Select'
tone='primary'
/>
</Inline>
</Stack>
</Card>
))}
</Grid>
);
const ReferenceBrowser = React.forwardRef(({ onChange }) => {
const [isFetching, setIsFetching] = useState(true);
const [references, setReferences] = useState(null);
// edit 'articles' in the query below if your change document type
const search = (value = '') => {
if (!references) setIsFetching(true);
client
.fetch(
`*[
_type == 'article'
&& title match '${value}*'
]
{_id, _rev, title}`
)
.then(results => {
setReferences(results);
setIsFetching(false);
});
};
useEffect(() => search(), []);
const selectItem = ({ _id: _ref }) => {
onChange(
PatchEvent.from(set({ _key: nanoid(), _ref, _type: 'reference' }))
);
};
if (isFetching) return <Spinner />;
return (
<FormField>
<ThemeProvider theme={studioTheme}>
<Inline space={[4]}>
<Label>Search</Label>
<TextInput
fontSize={3}
onChange={event => search(event.currentTarget.value)}
padding={3}
placeholder='search...'
/>
</Inline>
<List list={references} onClick={selectItem} />
</ThemeProvider>
</FormField>
);
});
export default ReferenceBrowser;
Made for those who would like to have an alternative to browsing reference documents. Instead of the searchable select component, this component will provide a more visual interface, but still with the possibility to search. It looks almost like a small browser for your reference documents.
Could be useful for those who wish a more visual way to reference documents inside other documents.
Creative JavaScript programmer