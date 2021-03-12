Set slug on publish with referenced field value

What this code does, in order of operations, is the following:

Loads the documentActions.js file from within the sanity.json configuration file. See sanity.json. Sets the publish action for the configured documents (all, by default) to the new SetSlugAndPublishAction method. See documentActions.js. Upon pressing the publish button in sanity studio, the SetSlugAndPublishAction method will query your configured sanity dataset for the coded reference field and set the name of that referenced document in the slug field for the publishing document.

This code makes the following assumptions about your code, which you can modify to meet your schema's needs, using simple field names for the sake of education:

A document named "tag" is present in your schema.

The "tag" document has these three fields: number , category , and slug .

, , and . The "category" field within the "tag" document is a reference to a "category" document.

A document named "category" is present in your schema.

The "category" document has a name field within it, of type string, and presumably a slug field.

field within it, of string, and presumably a field. All documents defined in the schema have a slug and name field.

My use case for this code was to meet the following needs:

To generate a slug for a given document that was made up of values within that document, upon publishing the document.

To include in the slug a "category-like" name and a number -- derived from fields within that document.

For the "category-like" name to come from a field of type reference within the document.

For the slug to contain the more readable "name" of the "category-like" field within the document, not the "_ref" value.

Your mileage may vary.

This code example could have been simplified by setting the slug in the same way for all document types. In conjunction with that simplification, the commented-out code in the documentActions.js file could be an easier way to separate the logic between different document types and the way that the slug field is set upon publish, or to only include this publish action with a single document type.