Allows the user to tweet a summary into twitter.
import React from 'react';
import {FormField} from '@sanity/base/components';
import {TextArea, Button, Stack, Text, Card, useToast} from '@sanity/ui';
import PatchEvent, {set, unset} from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent';
import {useId} from '@reach/auto-id';
import {LaunchIcon} from '@sanity/icons';
const TweetSummary = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => {
const {type, value, readOnly, placeholder, markers, presence, compareValue, onFocus, onBlur, onChange} = props;
const inputId = useId();
// For the toast notification
const toast = useToast();
//checks the max length of the validation rule
const MaxValue = type.validation[0]._rules.filter((rule) => rule.flag == 'max')[0].constraint;
const handleChange = React.useCallback(
(event) => {
const inputValue = event.currentTarget.value;
onChange(PatchEvent.from(inputValue ? set(inputValue) : unset()));
},
[onChange]
);
//take value of input and put it in a new twitter tweet when button clicked.
const handleClick = (event) => {
const summary = props.value;
if (summary === undefined || summary === '') {
toast.push({
status: 'Warning',
title: 'Must contain a summary for the Tweet!',
});
return;
} else {
const twitterUrl = `https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=${summary}`;
window.open(twitterUrl, '_blank');
}
};
return (
<Stack space={1}>
<FormField
description={type.description}
title={type.title}
__unstable_markers={markers}
__unstable_presence={presence}
compareValue={compareValue}
inputId={inputId}
>
{' '}
<Card flex={1} marginBottom={[2]}>
<TextArea
id={inputId}
onChange={handleChange}
value={value}
readOnly={readOnly}
placeholder={placeholder} // If placeholder is defined, display placeholder text
onFocus={onFocus}
onBlur={onBlur}
ref={ref}
fontSize={[2, 2, 3, 4]}
/>
</Card>
<Card flex={1} marginBottom={[2]}>
<Text muted size={1}>
{value ? value.length : '0'} / {MaxValue}
</Text>
</Card>
<Card flex={1} marginBottom={[2]}>
<Button iconRight={LaunchIcon} onClick={handleClick} fontSize={[1]} mode='default' padding={[3]} text='Tweet Summary' marginLeft={[2, 2, 3, 4]} />
</Card>
</FormField>
</Stack>
);
});
export default TweetSummary;
{
name: 'summary',
title: 'Summary to be tweeted',
type: 'string',
validation: (Rule) => Rule.max(160),
inputComponent: TweetSummary,
},
