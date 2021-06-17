import React from 'react' ; import { FormField } from '@sanity/base/components' ; import { TextArea , Button , Stack , Text , Card , useToast } from '@sanity/ui' ; import PatchEvent , { set , unset } from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent' ; import { useId } from '@reach/auto-id' ; import { LaunchIcon } from '@sanity/icons' ; const TweetSummary = React . forwardRef ( ( props , ref ) => { const { type , value , readOnly , placeholder , markers , presence , compareValue , onFocus , onBlur , onChange } = props ; const inputId = useId ( ) ; const toast = useToast ( ) ; const MaxValue = type . validation [ 0 ] . _rules . filter ( ( rule ) => rule . flag == 'max' ) [ 0 ] . constraint ; const handleChange = React . useCallback ( ( event ) => { const inputValue = event . currentTarget . value ; onChange ( PatchEvent . from ( inputValue ? set ( inputValue ) : unset ( ) ) ) ; } , [ onChange ] ) ; const handleClick = ( event ) => { const summary = props . value ; if ( summary === undefined || summary === '' ) { toast . push ( { status : 'Warning' , title : 'Must contain a summary for the Tweet!' , } ) ; return ; } else { const twitterUrl = ` https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text= ${ summary } ` ; window . open ( twitterUrl , '_blank' ) ; } } ; return ( < Stack space = { 1 } > < FormField description = { type . description } title = { type . title } __unstable_markers = { markers } __unstable_presence = { presence } compareValue = { compareValue } inputId = { inputId } > { ' ' } < Card flex = { 1 } marginBottom = { [ 2 ] } > < TextArea id = { inputId } onChange = { handleChange } value = { value } readOnly = { readOnly } placeholder = { placeholder } onFocus = { onFocus } onBlur = { onBlur } ref = { ref } fontSize = { [ 2 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] } / > < / Card > < Card flex = { 1 } marginBottom = { [ 2 ] } > < Text muted size = { 1 } > { value ? value . length : '0' } / { MaxValue } < / Text > < / Card > < Card flex = { 1 } marginBottom = { [ 2 ] } > < Button iconRight = { LaunchIcon } onClick = { handleClick } fontSize = { [ 1 ] } mode = 'default' padding = { [ 3 ] } text = 'Tweet Summary' marginLeft = { [ 2 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] } / > < / Card > < / FormField > < / Stack > ) ; } ) ; export default TweetSummary ;