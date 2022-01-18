"Error with color-list plugin in Next.js app: unknown mark type 'color'"

serializers.marks

Help with color-list plugin please - unknown mark type "color", please specify a serializer for it in thepropI have installed the color-list plugin and can see it in my Studio.However when I run the Next.js app I get this error:/*** This is the schema definition for the rich text fields used for* for this blog studio. When you import it in schemas.js it can be* reused in other parts of the studio with:* {* name: 'someName',* title: 'Some title',* type: 'blockContent'* }*/export default {title: 'Block Content',name: 'blockContent',type: 'array',of: [title: 'Block',type: 'block',// Styles let you set what your user can mark up blocks with. These// correspond with HTML tags, but you can set any title or value// you want and decide how you want to deal with it where you want to// use your content.styles: [{title: 'Normal', value: 'normal'},{title: 'H1', value: 'h1'},{title: 'H2', value: 'h2'},{title: 'H3', value: 'h3'},{title: 'H4', value: 'h4'},{title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote'},],lists: [{title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet'}],// Marks let you mark up inline text in the block editor.marks: {// Decorators usually describe a single property – e.g. a typographic// preference or highlighting by editors.decorators: [{title: 'Strong', value: 'strong'},{title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em'},],// Annotations can be any object structure – e.g. a link or a footnote.annotations: [title: 'URL',name: 'link',type: 'object',fields: [title: 'URL',name: 'href',type: 'url',},],},{name: 'color', title: 'Color', type: 'color'},],},},// You can add additional types here. Note that you can't use// primitive types such as 'string' and 'number' in the same array// as a block type.type: 'image',options: {hotspot: true},},],