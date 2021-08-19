Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Adding a button to trigger a Vercel build using the deploy hook in Sanity Studio.

8 replies
Last updated: Aug 19, 2021
Hey, has anyone added a button that triggers a vercel build using the deploy hook? I couldn't find docs on how to add a custom button and function to the studio. Grateful for any info. thanks!
Aug 17, 2021, 7:10 AM
Aug 17, 2021, 7:24 AM
Or something more custom:
import * as React from "react";
import Button from "part:@sanity/components/buttons/default";

const labels = {
  LOADING: "Loading...",
  READY: "Publish all",
  DEPLOYING: "Deploying...",
};

/**
 * TODO: Build an integration with the API to get the actual deployment status
 */
export const PublishAllButton = React.forwardRef(() =&gt; {
  const [status, setStatus] = React.useState&lt;Status&gt;("LOADING");

  const deployAll = React.useCallback(async () =&gt; {
    const res = await fetch(process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_VERCEL_DEPLOY_HOOK, {
      method: "GET",
    });
    const json = await res.json();
    if (json.job.state === "PENDING") {
      setStatus("DEPLOYING");
      setTimeout(() =&gt; {
        setStatus("READY");
      }, 90000);
    }
  }, []);

  React.useEffect(() =&gt; {
    setStatus("READY");
  }, []);

  return (
    &lt;Button disabled={status !== "READY"} onClick={() =&gt; deployAll()}&gt;
      {labels[status] || "Publish all"}
    &lt;/Button&gt;
  );
});

export default PublishAllButton;

type Status = "LOADING" | "READY" | "DEPLOYING";

import { IoIosWarning } from "react-icons/io";
import PublishAllButton from "../../src/components/PublishAllButton";

export default {
  name: 'dangerZone',
  title: 'Danger Zone',
  type: 'document',
  icon: IoIosWarning,
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      title: 'Title',
      type: 'string',
      hidden: true,
      initialValue: 'Danger Zone'
    },
    {
      name: 'publishAll',
      title: 'Publish all documents',
      type: 'string',
      inputComponent: PublishAllButton
    },
  ]
}
Aug 17, 2021, 7:41 AM
The gotcha is that you cannot get the status of the deployment. Therefore it just has a timer a little longer than the average deployment.
Aug 17, 2021, 7:42 AM
Also note that environment variable that you want the studio to be able to access need to be prefixed with 
SANITY_STUDIO_
Aug 17, 2021, 7:46 AM
Use the plugin, I just installed it to have a play around with it’s great!
Aug 17, 2021, 8:53 AM
Thanks for the replies! I'll install the plugin and have a look, originally I was looking for something more simple than the plugin, this is for the end-users, so the less info the better 🙂
Aug 17, 2021, 1:12 PM
Plugin is perfect. Thanks!
Aug 17, 2021, 1:30 PM
Author of the Vercel Deploy plugin here, thanks for the kind words
user X
and
user V
! 🤘
Aug 19, 2021, 3:53 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Next.js and Vercel - Error! No Output Directory named "dist" foundAug 8, 2022
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
Hello, Does anyone know what I could've done to result in these? I suspect it's something with the packages being installed...Jan 20, 2021
I’ve been trying to create a new permissions document. I tried using sanity exec But I get the error: ClientError: The mutation(s)...Sep 9, 2020
I'm having a issue with deploying graphql query something about top level schema error.Sep 12, 2020
Having an issue with `npm run graphql-deploy` throwing an error: Forbidden - Project user “pGJU8tBOF” does not have any...Jan 4, 2021
How to set studio hostname via API?Nov 13, 2020
i guess the relevant error in the netlify deploy log is: Do you want to deploy a new API despite the dangerous changes?Oct 15, 2020
i am currently trying to create a new dataset for each localized language , ie. spanish, russian. how can i get a studio...Nov 17, 2020
Is a Sanity Dataset is like a Database or like a Table?Apr 18, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.