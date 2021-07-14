Skip to content
Adding a CORS Origin With a Wildcard to a New Project

4 replies
Last updated: Jul 14, 2021

hi, i’m having trouble adding a CORS origin with a wildcard to a new project. When i enter 

https://*<http://my-project-name.netlify.app|my-project-name.netlify.app>
I get an error: “Unable to parse URL”. I’ve been able to successfully do this in the past (to target Netlify branch deploys)

Jul 14, 2021, 6:05 PM

Hi Patrick. This might be one you’ll need to add from the command line. Could you please try 

sanity cors add &lt;URL&gt;
from your terminal?

Jul 14, 2021, 6:11 PM

thanks

user A
that worked

Jul 14, 2021, 6:15 PM

fair enough to warn users on that level! 😄

Jul 14, 2021, 6:15 PM

Thanks Patrick. I’ll pass along the feedback. 👍

Jul 14, 2021, 6:16 PM

