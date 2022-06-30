Adding a custom preview component to a gallery object in Sanity

{ name: "blockContent", type: "array", of: [ { type: "block" }, { type: "object", fields: [{ name: "gallery", type: "array", options: {layout: "grid"}, of: [{type: "image"}] }] } ],

Hey, I try to add an array of images to my block-content array like this (not my exact schema but works for demonstration purposes):While the data from this schema looks exactly what you would expect, the presentation of the gallery object isn’t particularly pretty.Any way to change that? Didn’t find a way to add a custom preview component to the editor that is not a block-type.