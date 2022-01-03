Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Adding a downloadable file URL after uploading a PDF in Sanity.io

4 replies
Last updated: Jan 3, 2022
hey all! I have a file upload field that content editors can upload the pdf file. But is it possible to show the downloadable file url after the files are uploaded?
Dec 29, 2021, 4:53 PM
The idea is to get the accessible file URL so that users can go to sanity file url
Jan 3, 2022, 10:17 PM
Got it. So if I'm understanding correctly: you specifically just want to see a link that will lead to the file? Or do you want a link that opens the file in a separate tab? Either way, you'd use a custom input component below the file upload that is a) hidden if no file has been uploaded b) queries for the asset's url and c) renders some sort of React component. The following will give you a custom input component that opens a link to the asset in a separate tab. If you'd just like to render the url itself, you can change the render method to show the entire url instead.
//in your document schema
//don't forget to import UrlDownload.js at the top

{
      name: 'upload',
      title: 'Upload',
      type: 'object',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'file',
          title: 'File',
          type: 'file'
        },
        {
          name: 'link',
          title: 'Link',
          type: 'string',
          hidden: ({parent}) =&gt; !parent?.file,
          inputComponent:UrlDownload
        }
      ]
   }

//UrlDownload.js

import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react'
import sanityClient from "part:@sanity/base/client"

const client = sanityClient.withConfig({apiVersion: '2021-03-25'})

const UrlDownload = props =&gt; {
  const [link, setLink] = useState()

    useEffect(() =&gt; {
      const getLink = async () =&gt; {
        const assetLink = await client.fetch(`*[_id == $id][0].url`, { id: props.parent.file.asset._ref})
        setLink(assetLink)
      }

      getLink()
    }, [])

    return (
      &lt;a 
        href={`${link}`} 
        target="_blank"
      &gt;
        Download file
      &lt;/a&gt;
    )
}

export default UrlDownload
Note that this does not currently write any data to the document, though.
Jan 3, 2022, 10:57 PM
Got it. So if I'm understanding correctly: you specifically just want to see a link that will lead to the file? Or do you want a link that opens the file in a separate tab? Either way, you'd use a custom input component below the file upload that is a) hidden if no file has been uploaded b) queries for the asset's url and c) renders some sort of React component. The following will give you a custom input component that opens a link to the asset in a separate tab. If you'd just like to render the url itself, you can change the render method to show the entire url instead.
//in your document schema

{
      name: 'upload',
      title: 'Upload',
      type: 'object',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'file',
          title: 'File',
          type: 'file'
        },
        {
          name: 'link',
          title: 'Link',
          type: 'string',
          hidden: ({parent}) =&gt; !parent?.file,
          inputComponent:UrlDownload
        }
      ]
   }

//UrlDownload.js

import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react'
import sanityClient from "part:@sanity/base/client"

const client = sanityClient.withConfig({apiVersion: '2021-03-25'})

const UrlDownload = props =&gt; {
  const [link, setLink] = useState()

    useEffect(() =&gt; {
      const getLink = async () =&gt; {
        const assetLink = await client.fetch(`*[_id == $id][0].url`, { id: props.parent.file.asset._ref})
        setLink(assetLink)
      }

      getLink()
    }, [])

    return (
      &lt;a 
        href={`${link}`} 
        target="_blank"
      &gt;
        Download file
      &lt;/a&gt;
    )
}

export default UrlDownload
Note that this does not currently write any data to the document, though.
Jan 3, 2022, 10:57 PM
user M
Thank you very much. I just want to see the link to file.
Jan 3, 2022, 11:09 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.