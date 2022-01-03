Adding a downloadable file URL after uploading a PDF in Sanity.io

//in your document schema //don't forget to import UrlDownload.js at the top { name: 'upload', title: 'Upload', type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'file', title: 'File', type: 'file' }, { name: 'link', title: 'Link', type: 'string', hidden: ({parent}) => !parent?.file, inputComponent:UrlDownload } ] }

//UrlDownload.js import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react' import sanityClient from "part:@sanity/base/client" const client = sanityClient.withConfig({apiVersion: '2021-03-25'}) const UrlDownload = props => { const [link, setLink] = useState() useEffect(() => { const getLink = async () => { const assetLink = await client.fetch(`*[_id == $id][0].url`, { id: props.parent.file.asset._ref}) setLink(assetLink) } getLink() }, []) return ( <a href={`${link}`} target="_blank" > Download file </a> ) } export default UrlDownload

Got it. So if I'm understanding correctly: you specifically just want to see a link that will lead to the file? Or do you want a link that opens the file in a separate tab? Either way, you'd use a custom input component below the file upload that is a) hidden if no file has been uploaded b) queries for the asset's url and c) renders some sort of React component. The following will give you a custom input component that opens a link to the asset in a separate tab. If you'd just like to render the url itself, you can change the render method to show the entire url instead.Note that this does not currently write any data to the document, though.