Is there a way to append a script tag to the index.html? I tried writing my own little vite plugin to transform the html , but it doesn't seem to be running?I would like to add a piece of code directly to the index.html, so I don't risk having it get stale with the js bundle.Perhaps there is a better way to do that, but I also didn't have luck with adding a script to thedir either.My goal is to integrate with import-meta-env tooling to allow for runtime env vars while self hosting.