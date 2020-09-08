Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Adding an image thumbnail to a document list item in Sanity.io

7 replies
Last updated: Sep 8, 2020
Hello! I have one document and in the list items, i want to show the image of that document like a thumbnail, i am trying the "preview" with "media" but im getting the default folder icon. I am missing something?
Sep 8, 2020, 11:25 AM
Hey! Could you share the code for the image field and the preview? 🙂
Sep 8, 2020, 11:28 AM
Yes of course, i hope it helps, im missing something 🙂
export default {
    
name: 'publisher',
    
title: 'Publisher',
    
type: 'document',
    
fields: [
        
{
            
name: 'name',
            
title: 'Name',
            
type: 'string'
        
},
        
{
            
title: 'Logo',
            
name: 'logo',
            
type: 'file'
        
}
    
],
    
preview: {
        
select: {
            
title: 'name',
            
media: 'logo.asset.url'
        
}
    
}

};
Sep 8, 2020, 11:29 AM
Also, seems like the image preview on the Logo field itself is not working correctly either, which might cause the issue above even if the preview was set up correctly. Could it be an issue with the file itself perhaps? Have you tried uploading a different image file to compare?
Sep 8, 2020, 11:30 AM
I see - 
logo
is of the 
file
type rather than of the 
image
type. If you change it to 
type: 'image'
that should fix it!
Sep 8, 2020, 11:32 AM
Wow it worked! sorry so dumb question
Sep 8, 2020, 11:33 AM
No such thing! Glad it’s working! 🙂
Sep 8, 2020, 11:33 AM
For anyone comming here, as
user M
say, change type to image and in the preview media: 'logo' or the name of the image you want to show as an image

fields: [
        
{
            
name: 'name',
            
title: 'Name',
            
type: 'string'
        
},
        
{
            
title: 'Logo',
            
name: 'logo',
            
type: 'image' // type image
        
}
    
],
    
preview: {
        
select: {
            
title: 'name',
            
media: 'logo' // the name of the image you want to show
        
}
    
}
Sep 8, 2020, 11:33 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.