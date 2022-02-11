Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Adding bundle analyzer to Sanity build command to optimize bundle size

4 replies
Last updated: Feb 11, 2022
Is it possible to add a bundle analyzer to the 
sanity build
command? Our bundle size is about 39mb unminified/15mb minified, and it's killing our Gitlab shared runners and preventing us from deploying changes
Feb 9, 2022, 1:04 AM
Hi David. Someone else may have a bit more experience with deeper bundle management tools and studio builds, but I think it could be interesting to try adding an analyzer to the build script in your studio in a test environment to find any potential offending modules that could be impacting your deployment.
My very simple tester is weighing in at just over 11mb minified it seems (including react-icons which might be a decent chunk of that on its own). I am not certain what size range you would be trying to achieve. For comparison, here are my current packages being used:

  "scripts": {
    "start": "sanity start",
    "build": "sanity build public -y"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "@sanity/base": "^2.27.0",
    "@sanity/core": "^2.27.0",
    "@sanity/dashboard": "^2.27.0",
    "@sanity/default-layout": "^2.27.0",
    "@sanity/default-login": "^2.27.0",
    "@sanity/desk-tool": "^2.27.0",
    "@sanity/eslint-config-studio": "^2.0.0",
    "@sanity/vision": "^2.27.0",
    "eslint": "^8.6.0",
    "prop-types": "^15.7",
    "react": "^17.0",
    "react-dom": "^17.0",
    "react-icons": "^4.3.1",
    "sanity-plugin-media": "^1.4.4",
    "styled-components": "^5.2.0"
  },

Feb 9, 2022, 2:40 AM
Feb 11, 2022, 12:36 AM
Feb 11, 2022, 12:36 AM
Thanks
