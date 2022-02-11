Adding bundle analyzer to Sanity build command to optimize bundle size

"scripts": { "start": "sanity start", "build": "sanity build public -y" }, "dependencies": { "@sanity/base": "^2.27.0", "@sanity/core": "^2.27.0", "@sanity/dashboard": "^2.27.0", "@sanity/default-layout": "^2.27.0", "@sanity/default-login": "^2.27.0", "@sanity/desk-tool": "^2.27.0", "@sanity/eslint-config-studio": "^2.0.0", "@sanity/vision": "^2.27.0", "eslint": "^8.6.0", "prop-types": "^15.7", "react": "^17.0", "react-dom": "^17.0", "react-icons": "^4.3.1", "sanity-plugin-media": "^1.4.4", "styled-components": "^5.2.0" },

Hi David. Someone else may have a bit more experience with deeper bundle management tools and studio builds, but I think it could be interesting to try adding an analyzer to the build script in your studio in a test environment to find any potential offending modules that could be impacting your deployment.My very simple tester is weighing in at just over 11mb minified it seems (including react-icons which might be a decent chunk of that on its own). I am not certain what size range you would be trying to achieve. For comparison, here are my current packages being used: