Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Adding custom image preview for a document in Sanity

8 replies
Last updated: Oct 11, 2021
Hello! I'm trying to add a custom image as preview for my document by following this guide: https://www.sanity.io/docs/previews-list-views
My schema looks like:

// language.jsx

import React from "react";

const schema = {
  name: "language",
  type: "document",
  title: "Language",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "title",
      type: "string",
      title: "Title",
      description: "For example English (UK), Norwegian"
    },
    {
      name: "localeTitle",
      type: "string",
      title: "Locale title",
      description: "For example Norsk, Svenska"
    },
    {
      name: "localeId",
      type: "string",
      title: "Locale ID",
      description: "For example en-US"
    }
  ],
  preview: {
    select: {
      title: "title",
      locale: "localeId"
    },
    prepare({ title, locale }) {
      return {
        title: title,
        subtitle: locale,
        media: &lt;img src="<https://purecatamphetamine.github.io/country-flag-icons/3x2/US.svg>" alt={`${title}`} /&gt;
      };
    }
  }
};

export default schema;
This only prints title and subtitle. No error messages in the console and I can see no traces of any media/image when inspecting.
I just updated to v2.21.0. Could it be a bug in this version?
Oct 8, 2021, 7:21 AM
Follow up: This is working in v2.20.0.
Oct 8, 2021, 10:21 AM
Hi Jørgen. I tried this on 2.21.0 and 2.21.2 and it worked for me in both cases. Is this your exact code or was anything added/removed? I know the React import is important for 
media
to use JSX.
Oct 8, 2021, 3:47 PM
Hi
user A
! Thanks for testing. Yes, this is my exact code. I saw that the 2.21 added a lot changes and migrated the studio to use 
@sanity/ui
. Could it be that I need 
@sanity/ui
npm packages installed for this to work?
Oct 8, 2021, 4:27 PM
No, you won’t need to install Sanity UI.
Oct 8, 2021, 4:31 PM
If you inspect the thumbnail, is there any indication that the studio tried to insert the image?
Can you see any clues on the network tab?
Oct 8, 2021, 4:55 PM
If you inspect the thumbnail, is there any indication that the studio tried to insert the image?
Can you see any clues on the network tab?
Oct 8, 2021, 4:55 PM
Hi
user A
! Thank you for helping out. Not quite sure what happened here, but when I first added my media code and confirmed it worked on v2.20 and then upgraded to v2.21.2 everything worked as expected 🙂
Oct 11, 2021, 1:15 PM
Great! Thanks for following up.
Oct 11, 2021, 10:23 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.