Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Adding custom validation to a Sanity slug field

8 replies
Last updated: Sep 14, 2022
How would I go about adding a rule in a sanity field to make sure whatever string is put into that field begins and ends with a certain character?
So for slugs, I want to make sure that when a slug is added, the user adds a beginning and trailing 
/
and if they do not it will not allow them to save/publish until they add that.
Jul 27, 2022, 1:49 PM
hello
user M
👋You can use
validations for that! 
required()
will make it impossible to publish unless it is full-filled in and the 
custom
validation is whatever you want the condition to be.But we have a 
slug
field ready for use, you know that?
...
validation: Rule =&gt;
    Rule.required().custom(YOUR_CUSTOM_VALIDATION)
...
Jul 27, 2022, 1:57 PM
You can use the method 
includes()
to check for the / in the string, and setup a conditional 
if else
statement
Jul 27, 2022, 2:00 PM
Hey
user J
! Thanks for this. I was just looking into this on the docs. I was aware of the slug field I just wanted to add a little extra customization/required-ness to it.
Thanks!
Jul 27, 2022, 2:03 PM
user J
I have a interesting problem.
Currently I want to use the 
type: 'slug'
because of how we check for unique slug values in the options array.
However, if I have the type as slug I cannot use a custom function to check if the string starts and ends with 
/

But if I change it to string, I cannot use the 
.unique()
validation method and therefore I can have multiple strings be the same.
Do you know a way I can add custom validation to slugs? Im not sure why my custom validation always errors/doesn't work with slugs unless slugs are stored differently.
Jul 27, 2022, 7:05 PM
you can use the validation for unique in a slug and add the / in your frontend…. let me check how I once did this
Jul 28, 2022, 9:57 AM
Okay here we have it:
{
            title: 'Slug',
            name: 'slug',
            type: 'slug',
            inputComponent: SlugInput,
            readOnly: false,
            options: {
                basePath: basePath,
                isUnique: isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments,
                source: 'title',
                maxLength: 200, // will be ignored if slugify is set
                slugify: input =&gt; input
                    .toLowerCase()
                    .replace(/\s+/g, '-')
                    .slice(0, 200)
            }
        },
This is similar to the 
.unique()
validation and should do the trick
// /lib/isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments.js
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'

// Note: this assumes that every document that has a slug field
// have it on the `slug` field at the root
export function isUniqueAcrossAllDocuments(slug, options) {
    const { document } = options

    const id = document._id.replace(/^drafts\./, '')
    const params = {
        draft: `drafts.${id}`,
        published: id,
        slug
    }

    const query = `!defined(*[!(_id in [$draft, $published]) &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]._id)`

    return client.fetch(query, params)
}
A check function can be then added like the one above and set accordingly… hope that helps!
Jul 28, 2022, 10:04 AM
user J
thank you so much. I forgot to respond but I got it working as it is expected too.
Jul 29, 2022, 8:11 PM
hey
user J
I have an additional question about the unique field.
I manipulated the function in such to make the query fetch all documents (because i want to check the slug field in all types). But in my case the 
slug
field is not global but within another type called 
page
.
I created another type called 
case
and call the unique function within this type.
when i use the query 
*[slug.current == $slug || page.slug.current == $slug]
no matter what it only gives me results back from the 
case
type but not from the `page`type. If i use the query within the vision tool it works as intended.
TL;DR why does the query from the unique field behave differently (scoped) then just in a regular use case? how can i prevent the query from being scoped?
Sep 14, 2022, 8:44 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.