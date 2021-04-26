Adding Multiple Images with Portable Text
Hello, folks. I have some image/portable text issue I’m trying to resolve.
{ name: 'content', title: 'Post content', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'block' }, { type: 'image' }], description: 'Content of this post', }
Make a new schema for this called gallery, or imageList or something like that
object?
object makes the most sense, unless you want to query all your image galleries somewhere in one place
{ name: '2by1imageList', title: '2 by 1 Image List', type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'columns', title: 'Columns', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'image' }], }, ], },
Like that?
the beauty of the array is that it can contain 1 or 100's of images
what I like to do is make one image list schema, and then make a new field where you can select how the list should be displayed
Essentially a “list of images”
export default { name: 'gallery', type: 'object', title: 'Gallery', fields: [ { name: 'images', type: 'array', title: 'Images', of: [ { name: 'image', type: 'image', title: 'Image', options: { hotspot: true, }, fields: [ { name: 'alt', type: 'string', title: 'Alternative text', }, ], }, ], options: { layout: 'grid', }, }, { name: 'display', type: 'string', title: 'Display as', description: 'How should we display these images?', options: { list: [ { title: 'Stacked on top of eachother', value: 'stacked' }, { title: 'In-line', value: 'inline' }, { title: 'Carousel', value: 'carousel' }, ], layout: 'radio', // <-- defaults to 'dropdown' }, }, ], preview: { select: { images: 'images', image: 'images.0', }, prepare(selection) { const { images, image } = selection; return { title: `Gallery block of ${Object.keys(images).length} images`, subtitle: `Alt text: ${image.alt}`, media: image, }; }, }, };
That should get you started 😉
the preview part is a bit hacky, didn’t get around to making it better yet
the beauty of this approach is that you can change display of your images without having to re-upload or re-select or change schema types…
😂 The future is bright. Thank you so much. Let me work with this
you’re welcome
I’d just use the display key to toggle the display. This is so so helpful!
I should post this on the snippets & schemas site 🙂
You should. It’s really helpful. I realise I could also specify image size and display it that way instead of messing with the dimension
Oh yes, you can add a field “shape” and set it to landscape/square/portrait, or even use numeric values if you’re brave enough
Exactly!
Finally got it to work. 😄
Very nice!
