Hello, folks. I have some image/portable text issue I’m trying to resolve.





{ name: 'content', title: 'Post content', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'block' }, { type: 'image' }], description: 'Content of this post', }

helps me add an image in my portable text, but this is just a single image. As in 1 by 1 (first image). Is there a way to do 2 by 1 (second image)? Or is this something I do when I render inside my code and not with the editor?